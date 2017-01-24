One thing that might be stopping you from applying for that job FOX Content Hub One thing that might be stopping you from applying for that job Are some job listings written too "feminine" for men to be interested?

That’s a question Textio set out to answer.

Healthcare jobs are growing the most in America right now. But out-of-work men don’t seem to be applying for some of them.

According Textio’s latest study, that’s because of the job description. The research looked at 50 million job listings, including those in the 14 fastest-growing jobs from 2014 - 2024. Stats show many of these jobs used feminine language aimed at attracting women over men.

On the other hand job listings for the male dominated field of cartography use words like manage, forces, exceptional, proven and superior.

When employers change the wording, the results are pretty remarkable. Texito says when gender-neutral language is used, jobs fill 14 days faster and diversity also increases.