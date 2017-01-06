The director of "La La Land" could set an incredible record at the Golden Globes FOX Content Hub The director of “La La Land” could set an incredible record at the Golden Globes The writer and director of "La La Land", Damien Chazelle, is just 31 years old.

Chazelle is a Harvard grad who already has an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay for his movie, “Whiplash”, which came out when he was just 29. “Whiplash” was nominated for 5 Oscars and won 3, including one for Best Supporting Actor, J.K. Simmons.

If Chazelle wins the Golden Globe on Sunday, he will become the youngest Director ever to win, besting the previous youngest ever, Francis Ford Coppola. He was 33, when he directed “The Godfather”. Sam Mendes was just 34 when he won for “American Beauty”.

What’s next up for the boy genius? Chazelle will be reteaming with “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling for “First Man”. Gosling will play the role of the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong.

The youngest actor ever to win a Golden Globe was Ricky Schroder, who was just 9 years old when he won for “The Champ”. The oldest actor ever to win a Golden Globe was 80-year-old Jessica Tandy, who won for Driving Miss Daisy in 1990.

The Golden Globes air this Sunday at 8pm EST on NBC. The 74th annual awards show will be hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.