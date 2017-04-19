Mourning father brings guardrail fight to DC DC News Mourning father brings guardrail fight to DC A grieving Tennessee father whose daughter lost her life after a Lindsay X-Lite guardrail terminal impaled her car, made his way to D.C. to fight for justice in his daughter’s death.

Her father, Stephen Eimers, traveled to DC to deliver a letter to the Transportation Department asking them to rescind the approval of the guardrails.

The 17-year-old, Hannah Eimers, was driving on a Tennessee interstate in November of 2016 when the devastating incident happened.

“The guardrail pierced her vehicle,” said Eimers. “That's not supposed to happen.”

The exact guardrail that killed Hannah in Tennessee, is used in the Virginia area, and has killed a 37-year-old Alexandria, Virginia woman in a single car crash on I-66.

Eimers presented the DOT with a letter signed by families of those killed in X-Lite crashes. At least 7 deaths have been linked to X-Lites -- 4 in Tennessee, 2 in Missouri and 1 in Virginia.

“Each of our families has experienced the devastating loss of a loved one due to the Lindsay X-Lite guard rail system penetrating the passenger compartment of our family members vehicle and causing catastrophic injuries,” explained Eimers.

The company that makes the guardrails released a statement saying: The X-Lite guardrail end terminal has successfully passed crash and safety tests in accordance with F-H-W-A standards and criteria, and remains qualified for use on America's roadways.

Eimers believes that as long as these guardrails continue to be in use around the nation, the public isn't safe.