DC cyclist cited in crash that left woman dead

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bicyclist has been charged after authorities say he fatally struck a woman who was crossing the street in D.C.

The D.C. police said in a statement that 27-year-old Zakkai Kauffman-Rogoff was issued a notice of infraction for disobeying a traffic control device in the March 9 crash that killed 65-year-old Jane Bennett Clark.

Police say Clark stepped off a curb and was struck by Rogoff. He stopped after the collision. Clark, a senior editor at Kiplinger magazine, died a day later.

D.C. police spokeswoman Aquita Brown says the investigation is ongoing, and police are working with the United States Attorney's Office to determine if additional charges may apply.

Kauffman-Rogoff's attorney David Benowitz says his client denies culpability in the unfortunate event and he will cooperate with the investigation.

