Person stabbed on Metro bus in Northeast, DC

Apr 12 2017

Updated:Apr 12 2017 04:28PM EDT

WASHINGTON - An individual was stabbed on a Metro bus following a fight in Northeast, D.C. Wednesday, according to officials.

The incident happened on 58th Street Northeast and Foote Street Northeast. According to officials, the individuals were known to each other and the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Medicare is on the scene.

