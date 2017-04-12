Person stabbed on Metro bus in Northeast, DC

- An individual was stabbed on a Metro bus following a fight in Northeast, D.C. Wednesday, according to officials.

The incident happened on 58th Street Northeast and Foote Street Northeast. According to officials, the individuals were known to each other and the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Medicare is on the scene.

Woman stabbed on a @wmata V4 bus. Not life threatening. Suspect got away - she was wearing a Greyhound uniform. More at 5 @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/OakhDj0tAI — Alexandra Limon (@AlexandraFox5DC) April 12, 2017

