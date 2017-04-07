Cherry Blossom Parade road closures announced

- The Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Transportation announced the closure of several streets in Northwest for this year's Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

The Parade will form on the National Mall and proceed westbound on Constitution Avenue, NW from 7th Street to 20th Street, NW.

Most of the roads will shut down at 10 a.m. and all are slated to reopen by 1 p.m.

Early closure 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7th Street between Constitution Ave N.W. and Independence Ave S.W.

Closures from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9th Street between Pennsylvania Ave N.W. and Constitution Ave N.W.

10th Street between Pennsylvania Ave N.W. and Constitution Ave, N.W.

12th Street between Pennsylvania Ave N.W. and Independence Ave S.W. / S.E. S.W freeway

Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I395 ramp S.W.

14th Street between Pennsylvania Ave N.W. to Independence Ave S.W.

14th Street Bridge ( inbound) all traffic sent to I395 freeway S.W.

15th Street between “E” Street to Constitution Ave N.W.

17th Street between New York Ave N.W. to Independence Ave. S.W.

19th Street between “E” Street to Constitution Ave N.W.

Virginia Ave between 20th Street to Constitution Ave. N.W.

The parade will feature giant balloon figures, marching bands and celebrity entertainers. Enjoy!