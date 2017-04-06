Storms rip off church roof at Gonzaga College High School

Photo Courtesy of Amy Kelley‏ @AKelleyDC
 
Photo Courtesy of Amy Kelley‏ @AKelleyDC

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 06 2017 02:29PM EDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 03:00PM EDT

WASHINGTON - The roof of the St. Aloysius Church at Gonzaga College High School on North Capitol St. sustained significant roof damage Thursday afternoon after storms rolled through the District.

It appears straight line winds caused the damage.

The church originally opened in 1859.

