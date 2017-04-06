Storms rip off church roof at Gonzaga College High School

- The roof of the St. Aloysius Church at Gonzaga College High School on North Capitol St. sustained significant roof damage Thursday afternoon after storms rolled through the District.

It appears straight line winds caused the damage.

@capitalweather micro tornado at Gonzaga HIgh School tipped off roof. pic.twitter.com/ZMdC2aH41v — Amy Kelley (@AKelleyDC) April 6, 2017

Big wind storm just passed through - looks like a part of Gonzaga High School roof was ripped off @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/3ZP5p4HjaJ — Mike Collier (@mcollier11) April 6, 2017

The church originally opened in 1859.

