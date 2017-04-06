Storms rip off church roof at Gonzaga College High School

WASHINGTON - The roof of the St. Aloysius Church at Gonzaga College High School on North Capitol St. sustained significant roof damage Thursday afternoon after storms rolled through the District.
It appears straight line winds caused the damage.
Wind ripped off roof of Gonzaga HS at H & North Capitol @ABC7News @wusa9 @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/fSI6DMKPfm— Samantha Miller (@samantharuth17) April 6, 2017
@capitalweather micro tornado at Gonzaga HIgh School tipped off roof. pic.twitter.com/ZMdC2aH41v— Amy Kelley (@AKelleyDC) April 6, 2017
@fox5dc @capitalweather Yep, and here's another. pic.twitter.com/ymHdJDoC72— Amy Kelley (@AKelleyDC) April 6, 2017
Big wind storm just passed through - looks like a part of Gonzaga High School roof was ripped off @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/3ZP5p4HjaJ— Mike Collier (@mcollier11) April 6, 2017
The church originally opened in 1859.
