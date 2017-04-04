DC Superior Court official chooses not to file charges against Eastern Senior High student

- Fox 5 has learned prosecutors with the D.C. Office of the Attorney General have dropped the charges of making online threats filed Monday against a 16-year-old Eastern High School student.

New-Fox 5 has learned charges have been dropped against Eastern High student accused of making online threats. https://t.co/zNmsPMDmwR — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) April 4, 2017

A spokesman for the attorney general, Robert Marus, says the office does not comment on individual juvenile cases.

As of late Tuesday morning, Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for DC Police, said he had not been told the charges had been dropped.

PREVIOUS: Eastern Senior High School student arrested for online threats

D.C. police said the male student, a ninth grader at Eastern Senior High School in Northeast, was arrested without incident at his home on Monday after a school administrator notified police about the threatening posts. Police had charged him with felony threats.

According to the police report, the student posted an image of himself on Instagram with the caption "School Shooter" followed by two gun emojis. The report also says the student responded to a comment in the same post by a follower who wrote, "No one is safe." The suspect wrote, "Not a single soul," followed by a devil, skull and gun emojis.

Police also said they also found guns at the student’s home.