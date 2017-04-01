Man pleads guilty to sex assault in Washington DC court holding cell

Posted:Apr 01 2017 04:50PM EDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 03:19PM EDT

WASHINGTON –  A Washington, D.C., man is facing sentencing in June after admitting that he sexually assaulted another man in a D.C. Superior Court holding cell.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jerome Holliway pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree sexual abuse. Under an agreement with prosecutors, he faces a sentence of 17 ½ years in prison.

The November assault, which lasted 12 minutes, raised questions about how it could be carried out without attracting the attention of U.S. marshals, who handle security in the courthouse.

Marshals entered the cell five minutes later and found the 27-year-old victim nude and in a fetal position.

