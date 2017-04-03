Police ID victim of fatal DC stabbing

- Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in the 4200 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast on Tuesday, March 21, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say when they arrived to the scene on March 21, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transferred to the hospital by helicopter and admitted to the hospital in critical, but stable condition, according to officials.

On Friday March 31, 75-year-old Leoncio Loza, of Northeast D.C. died of his injuries. Officials say the cause of death was determined to be complications of blunt and sharp force injuries to the head and neck.

Police say the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.