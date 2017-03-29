Missing 14-year-old DC girl

- Have you seen Mayeli Rachel Fuentes-Pineda? She is a missing 14-year-girl from D.C.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. She was last seen on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in the 1300 Block of Randolph Street, Northwest.

Critical Missing: Mayeli Rachel Fuentes-Pineda, 14, last seen 3/28 in the 1300 b/o Randolph St, NW. Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/7JuBTNZfXo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 29, 2017

Police describe her as a Hispanic female, with a light complexion, 5’6”, 118 pounds, with dark brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. Mayeli was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mayeli is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.