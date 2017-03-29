Missing 14-year-old DC girl

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 29 2017 04:06PM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 04:06PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Have you seen Mayeli Rachel Fuentes-Pineda? She is a missing 14-year-girl from D.C.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. She was last seen on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in the 1300 Block of Randolph Street, Northwest.

Police describe her as a Hispanic female, with a light complexion, 5’6”, 118 pounds, with dark brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. Mayeli was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mayeli is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories