14-year-old girl missing from Northeast, DC

Sayauna Parker, shown in this photo distributed by the Metropolitan Police Department.
 
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 01:59PM EDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 02:00PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Officials need help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Northeast, D.C.

Sayauna Parker was last seen in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast, on Thursday.

Seyauna is described as a black female, 5’5” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair worn in a ponytail style, and a medium complexion, according to officials.

She was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt, black pants with grey and orange zippers, and black, high-top Air Force One tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Seyauna is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

