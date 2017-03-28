14-year-old girl missing from Northeast, DC

Sayauna Parker, shown in this photo distributed by the Metropolitan Police Department.

- Officials need help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Northeast, D.C.

Sayauna Parker was last seen in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast, on Thursday.

Seyauna is described as a black female, 5’5” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair worn in a ponytail style, and a medium complexion, according to officials.

UPDATE: Critical Missing: Seyauna Parker, 14, last seen 03/23 in 1300 b/o Saratoga Avenue NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/ text 50411 pic.twitter.com/1pOOgRIuVn — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 28, 2017

She was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt, black pants with grey and orange zippers, and black, high-top Air Force One tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Seyauna is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.