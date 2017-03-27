Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy in Southwest DC

Taejuon Lloyd / Metropolitan Police Department
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 27 2017 04:45PM EDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 04:47PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Officials in D.C. need the public’s help in their search for a missing boy.

Fifteen-year-old Taejuon Lloyd was last seen in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest, on Friday.

Lloyd is described as an African-American male, medium brown complexion, 5’6” in height, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Taejuon Lloyd is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

