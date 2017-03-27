Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy in Southwest DC

- Officials in D.C. need the public’s help in their search for a missing boy.

Fifteen-year-old Taejuon Lloyd was last seen in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest, on Friday.

Missing Person Taejuon Lloyd., 15, last seen 3/24 in the Unit blk Galveston St, SW. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099 #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/zPf7Dz87gZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 27, 2017

Lloyd is described as an African-American male, medium brown complexion, 5’6” in height, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Taejuon Lloyd is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.