16-year-old girl missing from Northeast, DC

- Officials need help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Northeast, D.C.

Anjel Burl was last seen in the 200 block of 43rd Road, Northeast, on Wednesday, and she was reported missing on Thursday, according to officials.

Anjel is described as a black female, medium-complexion, 5’0” tall, 90 pounds, brown eyes and red hair. Police say Anjel was last seen wearing a light blue polo style shirt, tan stretch pants, a yellow and pink North Face jacket, a yellow knit hat, and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Anjel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.