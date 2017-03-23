Missing 17-year-old girl from Southeast DC

Demetria Carthens
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Demetria Carthens

Demetria Carthens
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 23 2017 01:52PM EDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 02:47PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Officials in D.C. need the public’s help finding a critically missing 17-year-old girl.

Demetria Carthens was last seen on Tuesday, February 7, in the 200 block of I Street, southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Carthens is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5’5” tall and about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a thin blue coat, black jeans, and black boots. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-576-6768.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories