Missing 17-year-old girl from Southeast DC

- Officials in D.C. need the public’s help finding a critically missing 17-year-old girl.

Demetria Carthens was last seen on Tuesday, February 7, in the 200 block of I Street, southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Critical Missing: Demetria Carthens, 17, last seen 2/7 in 200 block of I St, SE. Last seen wearing thin blue coat, black jeans and boots. pic.twitter.com/L812Fm5JxO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 23, 2017

Carthens is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5’5” tall and about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a thin blue coat, black jeans, and black boots. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-576-6768.