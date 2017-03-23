Metro votes to increase fares for bus, rail service

- On Thursday morning the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board unanimously voted to raise fares for all rail and bus services.

The fare increase and service cut will begin starting in July.

For Metro buses, the price would increase from $1.75 to $2, and for rail services, the fares will increase to 10 cents during peak-periods and by 25 cents during off-peak periods.

Service will also be cut, instead of Metro trains running every six minutes during peak hours, like they currently do, they will run under eight minutes, according to the new proposal.