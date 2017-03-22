Police search for vehicle after woman found stabbed to death in DC home

- Police are searching for answers after a woman was found bound and stabbed to death inside of a home in Northeast, D.C.

Officers say the victim, 34-year-old Corinna Mehiel, was found on Tuesday, unconscious with multiple stab wounds, inside of the home she was staying at in the 600 block of 14th Street. Police made the discovery around 4 p.m. They say Mehiel was from North Carolina and was temporarily living in the D.C. residence.

PREVIOUS: Homicide investigation after woman found dead inside DC home

Investigators say Mehiel had last been seen on Sunday at the Corcoran Museum. They are asking for the public’s help in locating her vehicle, a 2004, four door blue Toyota Prius. The vehicle has a Kentucky license plate with the number 722RMY. Under the license plate is a yellow bumper sticker.

Have you seen this car? Police say it's connected to the murder of Corrina Mehiel. pic.twitter.com/sBSWhuPCtZ — Matt Ackland (@mattacklandfox5) March 22, 2017

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrests and conviction of the person, or persons responsible for the death of Mehiel.

Please call the police at 202-727-9099 with any information, and anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by text messaging 50411.