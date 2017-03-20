3 White House security breaches in past 2 weeks

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 20 2017 06:39AM EDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 07:01AM EDT

WASHINGTON - The Secret Service is investigating a total of three security breaches in the past two weeks.

The most recent came late Saturday night when a Virginia man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car past security at the 15th street checkpoint. 

Earlier Saturday the secret service arrested a Maryland man for trying to hop the white house fence.

Those incidents came a week after a California man was arrested for hopping the fence armed with two cans of mace.

