3 White House security breaches in past 2 weeks

WASHINGTON - The Secret Service is investigating a total of three security breaches in the past two weeks.
The most recent came late Saturday night when a Virginia man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car past security at the 15th street checkpoint.
Earlier Saturday the secret service arrested a Maryland man for trying to hop the white house fence.
Those incidents came a week after a California man was arrested for hopping the fence armed with two cans of mace.