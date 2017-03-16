Whole Foods in Glover Park to remain closed for remodeling

- The Whole Foods store in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Ave, NW in Glover Park will remain closed for remodeling.

The store was supposed to reopen Thursday afternoon after it was given the all-clear by the health department after being shut down twice in two months due to a rodent problem.

Whole Foods released this statement Thursday:

"We will be remodeling the Georgetown store to offer our customers a fresh, new shopping experience. Our goal is to exceed our customers' expectations on every shopping trip, and making these investments in the store will help us to do that. We apologize for the inconvenience and welcome our customers to continue to shop with us at our nearby stores, including our brand new h street location."