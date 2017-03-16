Water breach in Metro's Yellow Line tunnel causes delays

- Metro removed third rail power Thursday at the Yellow Line tunnel south of L'Enfant Plaza just after 11:30 a.m. after a water breach was reported, Metro said in a press release.

Yellow line trains were single tracking between L'Enfant Plaza and Pentagon City until around 2:30 p.m.

There is no risk to the structural integrity of the tunnel, Metro said, but they took the action to prevent water from spraying on the electrified third rail.

Metro said that they believe the water was coming from outside the Metro system.

Officials say they will provide an update once they have more information.