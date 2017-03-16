Bowser: No increase in missing person reports in DC

- D.C. officials are disputing claims that there is an increase in the number of missing people in the District, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a press conference on Thursday. The Mayor says what has changed is the way they are getting the information out to the community by use of social media.

“The number of missing person’s reports has remained constant since 2014. What has changed is our way of getting that information out quickly and the tools that we are using to get that out,” Bowser said.

Bowser, D.C. Police Chief Newsham and Commander Chanel Dickerson of D.C. police’s Youth and Family Services Division revealed that there is no evidence that suggests those reported missing are related to human trafficking.

“The overwhelming majority of our missing persons quickly return home or are located. So far in 2017, 95% of our cases have been closed. In 2016, we had almost 1,000 fewer reports of missing persons than we had in 2012,” said Chief Newsham.

Dickerson says that since 2012 parents or guardians have reported almost 200 juveniles missing per month. Since the beginning of 2017 about 190 have been reported missing per month.

From 2012 to 2016 over 99% of all missing person cases have been closed. So far this year in 2017 there have been 708 missing persons reports filed at Metropolitan Police Department, 674 of those have been cleared, and 34 remain open.

Since taking over the missing person unit in December of 2016, Dickerson said she has made it her priority to give the same level of attention to each and every case. They are doing this by increasing the amount of exposure the cases are receiving through social media and press releases.

Since the social media effort has launched, officials have received numerous calls from hospital staff, security officers and other D.C. government agency employees who have recognized missing people while at work. Because of this, Dickerson says they were able to quickly reunite those people with their families.

Dickerson along with other District officials are urging the public to join in and help with locating all of D.C.’s missing persons.