Freezing temperatures cause 'widespread damage' to some DC cherry blossoms

- After nights in a row of bitterly cold temperatures, the National Park Service says horticulturists examining the trees have found widespread damage in cherry blossoms that have reached an advanced stage in the bloom cycle.

Peak bloom for the blossoms is still expected in the next week, but fewer trees could blossom because of the cold weather, the park service said.

Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the city's Tidal Basin are blossoming.

Temperatures submerged to dangerous levels for the blossoms overnight Tuesday and dropped to 24 degrees or below Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop again for the next two evenings.

Horticulturists have taken cuttings of branches with blossoms at earlier stages and will force them open over the next two days to determine whether they're damaged or not.