Arrest made in LGBT Community Center vandalism, assault

- D.C. Police announced Tuesday that they arrested a man suspected of vandalizing an LGBT Community Center in Northwest on Sunday.

Andrew Cook, 20, of Southeast D.C. was arrested on Monday night and charged with felony destruction of property, simple assault, and threatening to kidnap or injure a person.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Casa Ruby LGBT Community Center. Officials say around 2:00 pm the suspect walked into the center and a verbal altercation ensued with an employee of the nonprofit. Police say the altercation turned violent and the man physically assaulted the staff member. When exiting the center he threw a brick at the door, causing it to shatter.

Officials say they are investigating the incident as a potential bias related crime.