Washington planning for whatever storm brings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser, while admitting that forecasts for a snowstorm keep changing, says the District is ready for whatever Mother Nature sends its way.

On Monday evening, the mayor declared a state of emergency, effective at midnight Monday.

The mayor says streets have been pretreated, more than 200 snowplows will be at their posts, and overnight warming sites will be open.

Bowser says city officials aren't expected to make decisions about schools closing until Tuesday morning. The Office of Personnel Management says it will announce at 4 a.m. Tuesday its decision about whether federal workers have to report for work.

