Missing 16-year-old girl from DC

- Officials need help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Washington, D.C.

Talisha Coles was last seen on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in the 1000 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

She is described as a black female, 5’7”, 210 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Talisha’s whereabouts is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.