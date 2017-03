- The National Park Service announced Wednesday that the peak bloom time for D.C. cherry blossoms would now be March 19-22. Officials had previously predicted the peak bloom would be between March 14-17.

Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the city's Tidal Basin are blossoming. Once peak bloom is reached, the blossoms can remain on the trees from four to 10 days.