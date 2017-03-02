8 treated for exposure to carbon monoxide in southeast DC

- WASHINGTON (AP) — Fire officials say five adults and three children were taken to hospitals after they were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide in southeast Washington.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials tweeted that crews were called to 16th Street southeast late Wednesday for a report of someone fainting. When they arrived, carbon monoxide meters alerted crews to the poisonous gas that is odorless and colorless. Officials say they believe that a defective furnace was identified as the cause.

Officials say none of the eight people being treated had injuries that are considered life-threatening.

