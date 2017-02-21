Prosecutors drop charges for 3 arrested on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped felony rioting charges against three more people who were arrested after protesters broke windows and set fire to a limousine in Washington on Inauguration Day. That brings the total number of dropped cases to 16.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia made the announcement in a statement Tuesday. The office did not say why the cases were dismissed but prosecutors have said they're working with police to review evidence related to the Jan. 20 arrests. Some of the dismissed cases have involved journalists arrested while chronicling the actions of a group of self-described anarchists.

Police originally arrested 230 people and charged them with felony rioting, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A total of 214 people have now been indicted.



