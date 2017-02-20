Smithsonian African American Museum reaches 1 million visitors

WASHINGTON - The National Museum of African American History and Culture announced last week that has reached the one million visitors milestone.
We're proud to have welcomed 1,000,000 visitors! Learn more about our mission: https://t.co/2TpjIkjILM #APeoplesJourney pic.twitter.com/0RhshFmatu— Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) February 14, 2017
The milestone was reached in just over four months, the museum opened on Sept. 24, 2016.
In addition to the high number of visitors, the museum’s restaurant, the Sweet Home Café, has been nominated for a 2017 James Beard Foundation Award.