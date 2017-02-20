Former DC Congressman Walter Fauntroy in danger of losing his home

- The long time D.C. representative Walter Fauntroy is in danger of losing his home. So a major effort is under way to help him and his family avoid foreclosure.

The 84-year-old civil rights leader returned to the D.C. area over the summer after spending nearly five years overseas. He’s overcome both legal and health issues in recent years.

On Monday several pastors gathered at a church in northeast to launch a fund raising effort to help Fauntroy.

They are trying to raise $700,000 within a month's time.

If you would like to help Fauntroy and his family you can send checks to the National Congress of Black Women Fauntroy Family Fund.

The address is:

1250 4th street southwest

Washington D.C. 20014

You can also call 202-882-2828.

