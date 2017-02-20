Attorneys representing Nicholas Young to claim he was entrapped, court records show DC News Attorneys representing Nicholas Young to claim he was entrapped, court records show Young was arrested last August and accused of assisting ISIS by purchasing gift cards and sending the codes on the back to someone he thought was working with the Islamic State.

- There is new information regarding a Metro transit officer who is accused of aiding ISIS. Court records show the attorneys representing Nicholas Young will claim at trial he was entrapped and they plan to put him on the stand.

Young was arrested last August and accused of assisting ISIS by purchasing gift cards and sending the codes on the back to someone he thought was working with the Islamic State.

He was indicted in December and faces a trial in the spring. His attorneys are putting up a vigorous defense and recently filed two motions in court questioning the government’s evidence.

In recent court filings Young’s attorneys are fighting a government claim that it may use evidence obtained from a FISA warrant to impeach him at trial.

The attorneys want to see the application for the warrant filed with the FISA court, it’s an application that may have something to do with Young's 2011 travel to Libya where he claimed to have joined rebels fighting Gadhafi.

At the time of his arrest the FBI said it had Young under investigation for more than 5 years – all while he was working as a cop.

According to search warrant affidavits recently made public in the filing, show that when agents arrested Young they found a receipt for the purchase of ten gift cards. When agents asked for Young’s phone he asked them to power it off. Agents believe it was an attempt by Young to keep them from seeing what was on it.

The warrants also say when agents searched Young’s truck they found a Kel-Tec .380 firearm, six hollow point bullets and $1,065 in cash.

They also found what agents described as a burner phone hidden in the truck with clear tape over its camera aperture.

When Young was first arrested the FBI said young had been communicating with someone he thought was working with ISIS but instead was an undercover agent.

The affidavit says Young was actually communicating with an undercover officer who thanked him for the codes by saying "May Allah reward you for efforts" to which young replied "glad it came through...getting rid of device now...for real. Gonna eat the sim card. Have a good day."

The new filed documents also list $8,000 worth of guns taken from Young’s home, 18 rifles and pistols.

The FISA court was set up in 1978 to oversee requests for surveillance warrants against foreign spies inside the United States by federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Young’s attorneys say they want to see the application to the court to see whether the evidence against Young was lawfully collected.