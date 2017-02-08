FBI offering $20000 reward in search for Morgan State student's killer

- The Baltimore Police Department and the FBI announced a $20000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally stabbed a Morgan State University student.

PREVIOUS: DC family devastated after deadly stabbing of Morgan State University student

Marcus Edwards, a student at Morgan State University was walking off campus when he was fatally stabbed about a mile from the school last September.

Police say the 21-year-old was going to visit his girlfriend when he was stabbed. Edwards’s family says he had dreamed of becoming a police officer.

If you know anything please call Baltimore police or your local FBI office.