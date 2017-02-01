National Zoo officials say that Ollie the bobcat has been found on zoo property.

Ollie had escaped from its enclosure Monday.

Just Wednesday morning zoo officials had announced during a press conference that the 25-pound female bobcat, was still missing and that staff members would no longer physically search the nearby neighborhoods of Woodley Park and Cleveland Park.

They would, however, still respond to credible tips from residents who believe they spotted the feline.

On Wednesday evening around 4:40 p.m. National Zoo officials announced that Ollie had returned home to the zoo. They are expected to make an announcement on Facebook around 5 p.m.