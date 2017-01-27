VIDEO: Suspect wanted in NW DC kidnapping

- An individual was forced into an SUV in Northwest, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, and was driven to several ATMs and stores by a suspect in an attempt to get cash from his credit card and make large purchases at retail stores, according to D.C. police.

The suspect is a white man in his late 30s to 40s with dark hair, and a beard. He is described as having a medium build, between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black suit, black shirt, gray necktie and black shoes.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a light gray or silver-colored sport-utility vehicle or crossover-style four-door.

The victim and the suspect are known to have been in two locations Thursday afternoon, the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, and in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, according to officials.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for an assault committed in the District of Columbia.