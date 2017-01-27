Local businesses benefiting from recent events DC News Local businesses benefiting from recent events Businesses in D.C. are reaping the benefits from all the tourists pouring into the district to support or oppose the new Trump administration.

Businesses in D.C. are reaping the benefits from all the tourists pouring into the district to support or oppose the new Trump administration.

Their hope is that peaceful demonstrations continue which would mean more money toward the bottom line. The D.C. area has had three major events in the last week - the inauguration, the women's march and Friday’s March for Life.

Combined that's more than a million people in the city with lots of money to spend.

While downtown businesses have likely seen the biggest boost, merchants along the U-street corridor are feeling the influx of customers as well.

Fox 5 spoke with Bens Chili Bowl Owner Virginia Ali who says the boost in business is a welcome one that she hopes will continue, especially compared to this time last year.