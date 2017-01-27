DC elementary school undergoing treatment for bed bugs

A D.C. elementary school is undergoing treatment for bed bugs. The treatment is happening at Savoy Elementary School in Northeast.

Some parents say they were notified by teachers who called to tell them to come and pick up their kids.

D.C. public schools released a statement saying:

"We were made aware of an incident of bed bugs at Savoy Elementary School, and we hired professional cleaning contractors to thoroughly clean the school, developed an ongoing cleaning plan for the building, and ordered new nap mats with two-foot risers. We are working with the school and the community to be vigilant in keeping unwanted pests from entering the building."