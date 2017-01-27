MISSING: 17-year-old girl from Northwest D.C.

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 10:28PM EST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 10:43PM EST

WASHINGTON - Officials need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Northwest D.C.

Maleyta Carr was last seen just before 5 a.m. on Friday in the 1300 block of Columbia Road in Northwest D.C., police said.

Carr is described as a black female, 5’5” tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder length dreads and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing black pants, blue shoes and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Maleyta Carr is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

