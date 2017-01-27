Battle over sanctuary cities could end up in court DC News Battle over sanctuary cities could end up in court D.C. is among the cities that do not go after undocumented immigrants for violating federal immigration laws.

The leaders of several major cities across the country are gearing up for a fight with President Trump.

The battle over 'sanctuary cities' could end up in court.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday vowing to strip federal funding from sanctuary cities.

D.C. is among the cities that do not go after undocumented immigrants for violating federal immigration laws. An estimated 25,000 undocumented immigrants live in D.C.

The head of the mayor's Latino affairs department says people are worried.

“It's a feeling that people are feeling they don't know what's going to happen. We’ve been getting a lot of calls - people just don't know what's going to happen,” said Jackie Reyes, Mayor's Office of Latino Affairs.

Mayor Bowser says lawyers are reviewing the executive order to determine exactly what it means for the city.

D.C. law does not allow police to ask residents their immigration status.