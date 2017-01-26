Youth group in DC for March for Life rally attacked DC News Youth group in DC for March for Life rally attacked A youth ministry group visiting D.C. for Friday’s March for Life rally says its members were attacked by a group of teens Wednesday night near the metro.

The youth group visiting from Fort Worth, Texas says they are familiar with where they are staying in Southeast, D.C., because they have stayed at the Assumption Catholic Church for the past three years. But it wasn’t until Wednesday night that they’ve ever had an issue.

The violent encounter was enough to make the ministry group reconsider their routine while staying at the church. The attack lasted for about 20 seconds, and in that short amount of time a group of teens was about to do some serious damage.

"Broken nose, fractured eye socket, the other adult leader as far we can tell some type of concussion, he just remembers having dinner details are fuzzy after that," said someone familiar with the groups conditions.

Two adult chaperones and 22 teens got off at the Congress Heights Metro stop in SE DC, and they started the mile walk back to the church when one of the adult chaperones in the back of the group was attacked.

The groups attempted to help the chaperone, but they were met by the teens with a knife. The victims received help by a nearby firehouse, and they say despite the scare and physical injuries they'll still be out Friday on the National Mall for the March for Life.

As of Thursday no arrests had been made in the case.