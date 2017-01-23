Guide to the 44th Annual March for Life: Event info to know

- In an effort to help continue bring awareness to their mission, to provide all Americans with a place to testify to the beauty of life and the dignity of each human person, March for Life will host their 44th annual event in D.C. on Friday. Here’s what you need to know:

When and where is March for Life?

The event Friday, Jan. 27 will begin with a musical opening at 11:45 a.m. on the grounds of the Washington Monument, near the corner of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue. Following the Rally, which begins at 12:00 p.m., the March will begin on Constitution Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets at approximately 1:00 pm.

What is the March for Life all about?

The March for Life is an annual rally protesting abortion, held in Washington, D.C., on or around the anniversary of the United States Supreme Court's decision legalizing abortion in the case Roe v. Wade.

The march is organized by the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. The overall goal of the march is to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision and reduce access to the procedure, according to the events website.

RELATED: Pro-life group removed from Women's March on Washington

Do you need a ticket for the event?

No tickets are required, but you can RSPV on the March for Life movement’s website here.

How can you get there?

Metro is your best bet. Metro advised those planning to participate in the March for Life to make their way to the event outside of traditional rush hour periods, when crowds are densest, if possible.

Rush hour lasts from Metro’s 5 a.m. opening through 9:30 a.m., and from 3 to 7 p.m.

Metro did announce on Monday that they will run more trains to accommodate the larger crowds.

RELATED: Metro enhances service for Friday's March for Life

The transit agency also expanded service for Saturday's Women's March on Washington, which turned out to be second-busiest day in the system's history, with more than 1 million paid rides.

Additional parking, bus and hotel information can be found here.

How many people are expected to attend?

More than 5,000 people have said they will attend, according to the march's Facebook page. And over 100,000 people have expressed interest.

Who will be speaking at the event?

Confirmed Speakers include:

• Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President-elect Trump.

• Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York.

• Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

• Rep. Mia Love (R-UT).

• Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

• Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens.

• Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”.

• Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star.

• Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show.

• Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions.

• Surprise VIP Guest TBA.

If you can’t attend the march there is still a way to support the cause, just click here.

Fox 5 DC will have continuous coverage of the March for Life event on fox5dc.com, our FOX 5 DC app and our Fox 5 DC Facebook page.