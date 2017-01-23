Metro enhances service for Friday's March for Life

- Metro will enhance its service Friday to accommodate an anticipated increase in ridership from the 44th annual March for Life, an annual rally protesting abortion, the transit agency announced Monday.

Metro says to expect trains to be running about every two to four minutes in downtown stations. The system will run more eight train cars, and no track work is scheduled.

On Friday, Metro will run enhanced midday service with extra trains for the 2017 #MarchForLife https://t.co/QD4ffBVH6M #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 23, 2017

March participants are encouraged to purchase and load their smart trip cards in advance to help with the long lines at the Metro entrances on Friday. Riders are also urged to travel outside of the tradition rush hour periods to help with over crowdedness.

Each rider age 5 and up needs his or her own card to enter and exit the Metrorail system. SmarTrip cards can be purchased at any Metro station, as well as CVS/Pharmacy or Giant stores. Be sure the card is loaded with enough value to pay for all trips you plan to take during the day. Peak fares are in effect from opening (5 a.m.) until 9:30 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Off-peak fares are in effect at all other times.

The rally will take place at 12:00 p.m. Friday on the grounds of the Washington Monument, near the corner of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue. After the Rally, the March will begin on Constitution Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets at approximately 1:00 p.m.

As of Monday, over 5,000 people had marked that they are going to the rally on the 2017 Official March for Life Facebook page.