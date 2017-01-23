Officials search for missing 53-year-old woman

- A 53-year-old woman is still missing after she initially disappeared a week ago in NE DC, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Tawanna Williams was last seen on Jan. 16 in the 4400 block of Douglas Street, NE.

Missing Person: 53 YOA Tawanna Williams was last seen on Mon Jan 16, 2017 in 4400 blk of Douglas St, NE. Have info? Call 202-727-9099. pic.twitter.com/C6xMA1eRvX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 23, 2017

Williams is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan trench coat. Police say she also walks with a limp.

Metropolitan Police are asking anyone with information on Williams’s location to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.