Man, woman shot in SE DC

- Officials confirm a man and woman were shot in Southeast, DC Monday morning.

New-DC Police say there was an exchange of gunfire at corner of Elvans and Stanton. Woman in a wheelchair was hit. pic.twitter.com/CVx6BnDpPh — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) January 16, 2017

The victims were shot in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

Relatives say woman shot in wheelchair is 67 years old. Was on way to the corner store. In very critical condition. pic.twitter.com/3oIcFwvHLX — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) January 16, 2017

Officials say they are on the lookout for a black male wearing a silver jacket, black shades, a black face mask and he is armed with a gun.

Shooting at 1019 hours in the 2400 b/o Elvans Rd, SE. Lof a B/M, wearing a silver jacket, black shades, black face mask, armed with a gun. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 16, 2017

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.