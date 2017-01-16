Man, woman shot in SE DC

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 16 2017 11:19AM EST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 01:09PM EST

WASHINGTON - Officials confirm a man and woman were shot in Southeast, DC Monday morning.

The victims were shot in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

Officials say they are on the lookout for a black male wearing a silver jacket, black shades, a black face mask and he is armed with a gun.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

