Officials search for missing 16-year-old DC girl

- Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Northeast D.C.

Lyrics Watkins was last seen in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NE around 7 a.m. on January 3, 2017, according to The Metropolitan Police Department.

Watkins is described as a black female, 5’6” tall, and 200 lbs. with blue and black braids with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a black pea coat and red knee high rain boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Youth and Family Services at (202) 576-6768.