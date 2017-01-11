Fire crews battle blaze at the Watergate Complex in DC

- Firefighters battled a fire on the 13th floor of the Watergate Complex in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Working fire 700 block N. Hampshire Ave NW in the Watergate Complex. Fire 13th floor. pic.twitter.com/aa7Es33m9z — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 11, 2017

The fire broke out in a vacant apartment. Firefighters have knocked out the fire but are still dealing with smoke conditions. D.C. fire says they are hard at work removing fire from several floors, and that the building has been evacuated.

Watergate fire extinguished. We are hard at work removing smoke from several floors. Searches are negative. Building evacuated. pic.twitter.com/RARQA7YSFX — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 11, 2017

No injuries have been recorded.