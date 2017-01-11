Fire crews battle blaze at the Watergate Complex in DC

Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Muller
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 11 2017 02:20PM EST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 03:10PM EST

WASHINGTON - Firefighters battled a fire on the 13th floor of the Watergate Complex in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire broke out in a vacant apartment. Firefighters have knocked out the fire but are still dealing with smoke conditions. D.C. fire says they are hard at work removing fire from several floors, and that the building has been evacuated.

No injuries have been recorded.

