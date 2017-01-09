Washington Monument lights go out for second time this year

- For the second time this year, the Washington Monument lights are out again Monday evening.

Mike Litterst with National Park Service says they have a crew on the scene trying to fix the problem.

"There is evidently no power to the Washington Monument, which has caused the lights to go out (including the red aviation warning lights, which stayed on during last week's outage)," Litterst said in a statement. "This is a different cause from last week's problem. NPS facility management staff is on site and our electricians are en route."

Just last week, the monument lights also went out and the National Park Service blamed the monument's lighting system clock as the cause for the outage.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lights go out on Washington Monument; lighting system clock likely to blame

The monument has been closed to visitors since August because of ongoing problems with its elevator, which carries visitors to an observation deck near the top of the 555-foot tall monument. It usually draws 600,000 visitors a year. In December, officials announced a $2 million to $3 million project to modernize the elevator.

The monument is expected to reopen to visitors in 2019.

Stay with Fox 5 as we continue to follow this developing story.