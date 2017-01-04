Video released of deadly Christmas day police-involved shooting DC News Video released of deadly Christmas day police-involved shooting The Bowser Administration has released police body camera video related to the fatal police-involved shooting of Gerald Javon Hall.

Hall was shot and killed on Christmas Day.

D.C. police responded to the 3200 block of Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police said 29-year-old Gerald Hall was armed with a knife, ignored an officer's verbal commands directing him to drop the weapon, and at least one officer discharged their service weapon striking him.

In the video you can see a woman step out of the house, you hear an officer say “drop the knife,” a woman sits down, then the door suddenly closes, and then opens. Officers can then be heard again telling Hall to drop the knife and then four shots from the officer are heard.

After shooting Hall, the two responding officers can be seen using a medical kit to try to treat the wound to his chest until EMT's arrived several minutes later. Hall later died at the hospital.

*Viewer discretion advised*

Police said Hall's knife was recovered on scene. Hall’s family had previously said they watched the body camera video of the incident and insists he did not have a knife contrary to what police said. According to Mayor Bowser, she agrees that someone viewing the body camera in real time may not be able to see the knife.

Hall leaves behind four children. According to his family, Hall was a 5-year Navy veteran and worked as an electrician. He would have turned 30 years old on Dec. 29.

The officer who fired the four shots at Hall remains on administrative leave, according to police.