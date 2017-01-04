Six Metro stations will be closed Super Bowl weekend

Metro is planning to shut down the entire Blue, Orange and Silver Lines through downtown D.C. the weekend of the Super Bowl, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

The work is expected to completely shut down six stations – Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW, and Capitol South. Metro says free shuttle buses will replace all trains between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market stations on both Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to those closures, lower level platforms will be closed at Metro Center and L’Enfant Plaza, according to Metro.

Metro suggests that those traveling through these affected areas should allow up to “45 minutes of additional travel time.”

Additional details about Metro service for the February 4-5 weekend will be provided on Metro's website by January 21, 2017.