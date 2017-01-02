Former mayor Vincent Gray sworn in to DC Council seat

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former District of Columbia Mayor Vincent Gray has been sworn in to his new seat on the D.C. Council, setting up two years of potential battles with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Gray is one of two new council members who defeated allies of Bowser. The other is Trayon White.

Gray previously served on the council for six years before his lone term as mayor. He lost his bid for a second term to Bowser and has not ruled out running again in 2018.

The Democratic mayor suffered several political setbacks in 2015. The council approved an ambitious new tax on businesses to fund paid family leave benefits for people who work in the city, a bill that Bowser opposed.

