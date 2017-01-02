Statue of convicted FBI agent killer at AU to be removed

- A controversial statue on the campus of American University will be removed. The Leonard Peltier statue was put up by people trying to raise awareness of the push for Peltier clemency.

He’s accused of killing two FBI agents in the 1970's. Last week the president of the FBI agents association sent a letter to American University asking the school to take down the statue, which they say is art.

.@AmericanU makes decision to remove #LeonardPeltier statue. "...we have made a decision to remove the piece from this location." @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/As8i4AcdDs — Ronica Cleary (@RonicaCleary) January 2, 2017

The school released a statement over the weekend:

“American University strongly supports the mission of museums to present thought provoking art to inform and educate. Within the AU Museum at the Katzen Arts Center, we have hosted numerous exhibits of political and sometimes controversial art.

The decision to host the Peltier statue required a more thorough assessment of the implications of placing the piece in a prominent, public space outside the museum. With the benefit of a fuller review, we have made a decision to remove the piece from this location.

The subject matter and placement of the piece improperly suggested that American University has assumed an advocacy position of clemency for Mr. Peltier, when no such institutional position has been taken. Further, the nature and location of the piece called into question our ability to honor our responsibilities to ensure the security of the art and the safety of our community.

The AU Museum has offered to work with the artist to find an alternative organization that would be willing to exhibit the art. We affirm our commitment to the AU Museum and will ensure that its mission is fully supported in the Katzen Arts Center.”

It said they will move the statue, but they do not say if they will relocate the statue or take it down completely.